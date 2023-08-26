Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $421,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $182.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.06.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.67.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

