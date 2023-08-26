Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases 60 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 1,200.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $485.71 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

