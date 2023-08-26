Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 110.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $436,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,771 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

SBUX stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. StockNews.com began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

