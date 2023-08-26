Wells Fargo & Company Lowers DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $115.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DKS. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.7 %

DKS stock opened at $111.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,027 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.8% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 683 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

