Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,195,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,846,536 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $268,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,394,000 after purchasing an additional 729,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,774,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,377,000 after buying an additional 579,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,602,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,364,000 after buying an additional 571,850 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

