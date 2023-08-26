WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

WesBanco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. WesBanco has a payout ratio of 56.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WesBanco to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Stock Performance

WSBC opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $41.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,917.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WesBanco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 9.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 8.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Get Our Latest Report on WesBanco

About WesBanco

(Get Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.