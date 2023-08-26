Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, an increase of 470.3% from the July 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,992,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 617,742 shares in the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at $4,030,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 551,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 278,698 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 927.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 272,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 246,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 409,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 182,853 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EMD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 166,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,773. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.0845 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

