Westpark Capital Begins Coverage on The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)

Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.87 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VRAR opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The Glimpse Group has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAR. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Glimpse Group during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in The Glimpse Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in The Glimpse Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

