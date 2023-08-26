WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Raised to $233.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WEX. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.38.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $187.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WEX has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WEX will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $840,786.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,499.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $840,786.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,499.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Groch bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.00 per share, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,129,993 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WEX by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,069,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WEX by 561.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 288,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,247,000 after acquiring an additional 245,030 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in WEX by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,024,000 after acquiring an additional 172,805 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

