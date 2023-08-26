WINkLink One Day Trading Volume Hits $28.27 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $59.72 million and $28.27 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00006175 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $27,556,191.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

