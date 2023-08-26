Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $4.70 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

WIT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wipro in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wipro in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $4.30.

NYSE:WIT opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. Wipro has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $5.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Wipro by 1.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 183,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 14.0% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 10.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 112,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

