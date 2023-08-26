Wirtual Price Reaches $0.0053 on Exchanges (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and approximately $1,085.07 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wirtual has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

