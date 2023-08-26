WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the July 31st total of 159,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Price Performance

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,442. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 476.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 38,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,638,000.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

