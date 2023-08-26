WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on August 30th

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DGRS opened at $42.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $46.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.32% of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.