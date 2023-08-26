Wolverine Resources (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Wolverine Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. Wolverine Resources shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 753 shares.

Wolverine Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Wolverine Resources

Wolverine Resources Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on base and precious metals. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Cache River Property, which consists of 53 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,320 hectares located to the west of Goose Bay, Labrador, Canada.

