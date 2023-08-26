Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Holdings Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78,790 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Workday worth $70,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Workday by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $923,120,000 after purchasing an additional 387,018 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Workday by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after purchasing an additional 725,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $600,504,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $12.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,637,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,801. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $240.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.46.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

