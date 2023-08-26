World Mobile Token Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $46.96 million and $493,760.03 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00038538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00027736 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013476 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000130 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,247,698 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

