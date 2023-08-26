Worley Limited (WOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.50.

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

