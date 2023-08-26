Worley Limited (WOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th.
Worley Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.50.
Worley Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Worley
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.