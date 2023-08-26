XYO Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $42.84 million and $243,913.57 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XYO has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018552 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014833 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,038.05 or 1.00032508 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002488 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00320556 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $249,203.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.