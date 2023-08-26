Zacks Research Weighs in on Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.24. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ current full-year earnings is $14.48 per share.

HII has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $218.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $260.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 98,059.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 736,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,559,000 after buying an additional 735,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after acquiring an additional 735,356 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 445.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,198,000 after purchasing an additional 375,553 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 820.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 286,862 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 50.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 638,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,198,000 after acquiring an additional 215,385 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $113,595.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.12%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

