Zacks Research Weighs in on Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QSR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$92.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of C$28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$70.79 and a 1 year high of C$103.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$99.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$94.96.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 68.21%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

