Zcash Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $24.84 or 0.00095461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $405.66 million and approximately $38.79 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00049812 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00027352 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.