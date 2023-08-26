Zcash Price Hits $24.83 on Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $405.45 million and approximately $43.71 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $24.83 or 0.00095401 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00049064 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00027332 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000771 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000947 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000181 BTC.
Zcash Coin Profile
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.
