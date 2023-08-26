Zcash Price Hits $24.83 on Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $405.45 million and approximately $43.71 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $24.83 or 0.00095401 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00049064 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00027332 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

