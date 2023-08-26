Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $172.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zscaler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Zscaler from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.11.

Zscaler stock opened at $142.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.53 and a beta of 0.87. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.87 and a 200-day moving average of $129.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $1,800,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,257,536.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $1,800,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at $39,257,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,611 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,481. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $910,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

