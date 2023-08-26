Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $172.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2023

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zscaler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Zscaler from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $142.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.53 and a beta of 0.87. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.87 and a 200-day moving average of $129.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $1,800,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,257,536.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $1,800,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at $39,257,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,611 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,481. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $910,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.