Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.5-109.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.78 million. Zuora also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.21-0.23 EPS.

Zuora Trading Up 3.6 %

ZUO stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. Zuora has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.81 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZUO shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In other news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 9,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $98,081.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,599.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $102,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 9,711 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $98,081.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,599.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,068 shares of company stock worth $1,605,535. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,895,000 after purchasing an additional 546,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,030,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,005,000 after purchasing an additional 343,054 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,118,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after purchasing an additional 233,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zuora by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,764,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,332,000 after purchasing an additional 57,985 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zuora by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,404,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,374,000 after acquiring an additional 50,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Recommended Stories

