0x (ZRX) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, 0x has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One 0x token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $145.81 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0x is 0xprotocol.org. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official message board is www.oklink.com/eth/token/0xe41d2489571d322189246dafa5ebde1f4699f498.

According to CryptoCompare, “0x (ZRX) is an open-source protocol on Ethereum facilitating frictionless token exchange. dApps access liquidity pools, charge fees, and utilize decentralized governance. ZRX tokens pay fees to Relayers and grant voting rights, ensuring fairness and balance in the ecosystem.”

