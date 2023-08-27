1,285 Shares in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Acquired by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,285 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,239,000 after acquiring an additional 458,382 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,184,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,436,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,515,000 after acquiring an additional 298,527 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 81,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 951,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ARLP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.34. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $641.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.11 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 28.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.73%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Featured Articles

