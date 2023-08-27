236,700 Shares in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC) Bought by Kim LLC

Kim LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 236,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000. Kim LLC owned 2.62% of AlphaTime Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,942,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ATMC stock remained flat at $10.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093. AlphaTime Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33.

AlphaTime Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

