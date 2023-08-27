2,400 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Acquired by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.5 %

CHD traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.30. 701,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average of $92.19. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,467 shares of company stock worth $12,037,074. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

