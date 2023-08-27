3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after buying an additional 1,116,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,932,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,227,000 after buying an additional 884,046 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 0.5 %

MMM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.95. 2,188,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,224. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.63. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $144.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of -34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.