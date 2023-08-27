404,542 Shares in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Bought by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 404,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Separately, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) in the first quarter valued at $63,000.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Stock Performance

Shares of HUBCW remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,385. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04. HUB Cyber Security has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

