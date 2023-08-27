45,742 Shares in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Purchased by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BANX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the first quarter worth about $322,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 16,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BANX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. 6,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.80 million, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $20.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 294.35%.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

