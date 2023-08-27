53,066 Shares in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Purchased by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.05% of MAG Silver at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAG stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 457,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,033. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.08.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

