6,230 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $81.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.39 and its 200-day moving average is $84.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

