643 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Acquired by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $48.09.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.