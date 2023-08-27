781 Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Acquired by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in PBF Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in PBF Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in PBF Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

PBF Energy stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.92.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.58 EPS. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

