AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 5,800.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Price Performance

Shares of VLVLY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.73. 31,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,206. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.13). AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

