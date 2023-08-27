Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, a growth of 275.8% from the July 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 702,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 777,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,908,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 215,247 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 360,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,817,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 64,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 31.8% in the second quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,983. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.45%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

