Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 342,330 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 693.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,330 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fastenal worth $21,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 94.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Fastenal by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 851,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,919,000 after acquiring an additional 138,467 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 42.4% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.3 %

FAST stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $59.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

