Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 391,922 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 556.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391,922 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PACCAR worth $33,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 66.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PCAR opened at $84.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.05.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

