Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 670,524 Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 294.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 670,524 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Global Ship Lease worth $16,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 260.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

GSL opened at $18.65 on Friday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $162.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Ship Lease Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

