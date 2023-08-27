Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 113.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,405 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Toro worth $19,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 88,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after buying an additional 68,290 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Toro by 886.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 2.7% during the first quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro stock opened at $99.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.44. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $80.44 and a 1-year high of $117.66.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,858.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

