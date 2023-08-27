Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.10% of HealthStream worth $25,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 70.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after buying an additional 41,720 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Price Performance

HSTM stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.17 million, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.88 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HSTM. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

