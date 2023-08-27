Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 1,383,318 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 1,060.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,513,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383,318 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.93% of DHT worth $16,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,354,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in DHT by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 153,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of -0.13. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). DHT had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

