Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 285,069 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Murphy USA worth $24,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 213.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 7.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 7.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total value of $5,964,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,203,111.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total value of $5,964,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares in the company, valued at $71,203,111.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,815 shares of company stock valued at $22,153,785 over the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA stock opened at $319.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.81. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.65 and a 12 month high of $323.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.07). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.60.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

