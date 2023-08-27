Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,159 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $14,880,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $31,446,116,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

