Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $23,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,757,731.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,822 shares in the company, valued at $41,757,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $238.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $313.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

