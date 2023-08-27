Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,305,933 iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,305,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,321,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of iQIYI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in iQIYI by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

IQ stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

