Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 101.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 736,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,569 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $27,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of General Motors by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,815.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,396,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in General Motors by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,074,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in General Motors by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,915,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,024,000 after buying an additional 1,976,402 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

