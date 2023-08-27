Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $34.64 Million Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,839,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,639,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of KE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of KE by 73.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 681,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 289,594 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in KE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in KE by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of KE by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,468,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,661,000 after buying an additional 118,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $962,000. 38.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of -0.99.

Separately, New Street Research started coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

